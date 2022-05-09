Polker (PKR) Market Cap Tops $2.00 Million

Polker (PKR) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Polker has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $284,824.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polker has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 24,863.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.10 or 0.00377597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00187990 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.57 or 0.00551531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00039296 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,440.45 or 1.88471834 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polker Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,682,924 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polker using one of the exchanges listed above.

