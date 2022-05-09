Polkadex Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $802,510.00 (PDEX)

Polkadex (PDEX) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 9th. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $25.28 million and approximately $802,510.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for $3.39 or 0.00010273 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkadex has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded down 92.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00020924 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00182240 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.30 or 0.00564655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00036218 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,279.70 or 1.88767235 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadex using one of the exchanges listed above.

