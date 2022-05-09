Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.26

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.26 and last traded at $17.34, with a volume of 492966 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLUG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.48.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 10.58.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,032,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,355,961,000 after buying an additional 2,483,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,328,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $376,266,000 after buying an additional 266,761 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,732,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,165,000 after buying an additional 165,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,518,000 after buying an additional 765,470 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

