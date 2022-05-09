PlotX (PLOT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.22 Million

PlotX (PLOT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One PlotX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0485 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlotX has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and $175,555.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlotX has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,186.97 or 0.99988130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00029542 BTC.

PlotX (CRYPTO:PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlotX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlotX using one of the exchanges listed above.

