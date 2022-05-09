Piper Sandler Lowers Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) to Neutral

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vimeo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.13.

VMEO stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of -19.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.12. Vimeo has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $58.00.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $106.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.27 million. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vimeo will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,485,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $9,110,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,412,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,733,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

