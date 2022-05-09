Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 238.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,151,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,643 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $416,236,000 after acquiring an additional 522,454 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,131.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 335,617 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $55,883,000 after acquiring an additional 325,231 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,188,418 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $197,883,000 after acquiring an additional 295,545 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 485,866 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $88,369,000 after purchasing an additional 263,025 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.34, for a total value of $125,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total value of $343,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PXD stock opened at $270.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $133.73 and a 52-week high of $272.47.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $7.38 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.32.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.