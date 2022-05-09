Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $76.21

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $76.21 and last traded at $76.31, with a volume of 4565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.36.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $124.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $767,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.