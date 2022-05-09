PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO High Income Fund stock opened at $5.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99. PIMCO High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,006,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 45,115 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $3,052,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,577,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 204,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

