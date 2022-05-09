PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.
PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO High Income Fund stock opened at $5.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99. PIMCO High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18.
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
