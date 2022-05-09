Phore 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (PHR)

Phore (PHR) traded 43.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phore has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Phore has a market capitalization of $447,447.51 and approximately $1.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002566 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007512 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006638 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,785,304 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.