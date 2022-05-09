Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on POFCY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Petrofac from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.75) price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 160 ($2.00) to GBX 170 ($2.12) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Petrofac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Petrofac from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petrofac currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POFCY opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Petrofac has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.23.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

