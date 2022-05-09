Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Trading Up 26%

Shares of Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) were up 26% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.31. Approximately 196,677 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 68,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Perpetual Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$75.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01.

Perpetual Energy ( TSE:PMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$21.45 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perpetual Energy

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

