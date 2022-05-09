Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Trading Up 26%

Shares of Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) were up 26% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.31. Approximately 196,677 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 68,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Perpetual Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$75.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01.
About Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT)
Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.
Further Reading
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.