Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

Get Perion Network alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Perion Network stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.12. The firm has a market cap of $868.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. Perion Network had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.02 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 63,753 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 69,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. 46.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perion Network (Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.