PEPS Coin Market Cap Tops $1.84 Million (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 9th. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $6,422.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006405 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000579 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.20 or 0.00152617 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

