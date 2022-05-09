Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$54.00 to C$55.00. 35,748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,220,769 shares.The stock last traded at $38.88 and had previously closed at $39.38.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 309.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,810,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $278,952,000 after buying an additional 6,657,610 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1,685.0% during the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,243,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $159,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $124,039,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,705,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,321,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,823 shares during the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.84.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.44%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.