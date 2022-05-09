Peet DeFi (PTE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $35,657.00

Peet DeFi (PTE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Peet DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00002731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peet DeFi has a market cap of $42,080.63 and $35,657.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Peet DeFi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 2,697,690.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.80 or 0.00377187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.57 or 0.00189091 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.34 or 0.00551571 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00039300 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,532.39 or 1.94845177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Peet DeFi Profile

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peet DeFi is peetdecentralized.finance . The official message board for Peet DeFi is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069

Peet DeFi Coin Trading

