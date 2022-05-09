Peet DeFi (PTE) Market Cap Tops $42,080.63

Peet DeFi (PTE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Peet DeFi coin can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00002731 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Peet DeFi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Peet DeFi has a total market capitalization of $42,080.63 and approximately $35,657.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.62 or 0.00594944 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00144726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00036262 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,084.61 or 2.03296705 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peet DeFi Coin Profile

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. The official website for Peet DeFi is peetdecentralized.finance . Peet DeFi’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peet DeFi’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069

Buying and Selling Peet DeFi

