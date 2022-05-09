Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $274.05

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $274.05 and last traded at $275.40, with a volume of 5838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $295.24.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.29.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.89, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Paycom Software by 157.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paycom Software (PAYC)
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.