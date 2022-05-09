Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $274.05

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $274.05 and last traded at $275.40, with a volume of 5838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $295.24.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.29.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.89, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Paycom Software by 157.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

