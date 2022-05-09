Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 134.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Paycom Software comprises about 0.6% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $1,731,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 34.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $2,886,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 31,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYC. StockNews.com began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.29.

PAYC traded down $15.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $280.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,187. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 72.96, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.54. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.39 and a twelve month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

