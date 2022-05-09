Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,174 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $9,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.9% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 7.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $295.24 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.37 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.29.

About Paycom Software (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.