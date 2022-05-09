Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Gap Up to $66.29

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $66.29, but opened at $67.90. Patrick Industries shares last traded at $66.92, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average of $71.40.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $2.04. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.88%.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $333,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 215,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,370,673.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $683,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 220,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,065,721.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 125,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 45,938 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 21,845 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

