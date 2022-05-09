Partners Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:PTRS)

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

NASDAQ PTRS opened at $9.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.64. Partners Bancorp has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.02 million, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $13.69 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTRS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Partners Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Partners Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Partners Bancorp by 46.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Partners Bancorp by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Partners Bancorp by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Partners Bancorp Company Profile

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, NOW, IRA, savings, cash management, and time deposit accounts, as well as remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.

