Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Global is a media and entertainment company which creates premium content and experiences for audiences. The company’s portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount , Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. Paramount Global, formerly known as ViacomCBS Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Paramount Global alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.75.

Paramount Global stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. Paramount Global has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $47.46.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 14.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is 15.71%.

About Paramount Global (Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paramount Global (PARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.