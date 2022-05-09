Parachute Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last week, Parachute has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Parachute has a market capitalization of $358,221.95 and $98,892.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00020236 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000116 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00010605 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 599,906,412 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars.

