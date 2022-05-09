Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 8,368 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,368 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Fiserv by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Fiserv by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 461,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in Fiserv by 949.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 107,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 97,582 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Fiserv by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.96.

Shares of FISV traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,559. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $119.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 112,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,723,942.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

