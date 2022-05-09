Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 1,750 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 250,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,816,000 after acquiring an additional 24,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.25. 558,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,480,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $98.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.03%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. New Street Research began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.32.

Micron Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.