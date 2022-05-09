Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 1,150 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in General Motors were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,781 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,020,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,193.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,158,277 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,386 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,474,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.62. 510,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,587,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.41.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.62.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

