Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Makes New Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Diageo by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DEO traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.88. 11,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,446. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.76. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $175.46 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

DEO has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($53.09) to GBX 4,500 ($56.21) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($38.73) to GBX 3,200 ($39.98) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.21) to GBX 4,700 ($58.71) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,923.17.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

