Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $452,000 Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 732 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $4.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.93. 78,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.43 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.13. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $9,630,226.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,477 shares of company stock valued at $22,780,123 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

