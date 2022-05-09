Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $15.08 Million Stock Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,897 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.37% of Revolve Group worth $15,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,278,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,486,000 after purchasing an additional 623,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,480,000 after acquiring an additional 89,384 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 891,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,968,000 after acquiring an additional 811,812 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 47.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 870,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,758,000 after acquiring an additional 281,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,930,000 after acquiring an additional 52,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVLV traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.63. The stock had a trading volume of 24,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,537. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $89.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.63.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.78 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 10.06%. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RVLV shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 95,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $5,153,059.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 21,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $1,115,464.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 359,785 shares of company stock valued at $19,149,373. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

