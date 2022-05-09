Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $10.27 Million Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $10,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded down $3.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.54. 13,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,113. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.34. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $75.79 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.76 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 15.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

