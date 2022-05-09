Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Acquires Shares of 528,282 Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 528,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,384,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.36% of Vertex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Vertex by 6.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,537,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,986,000 after purchasing an additional 221,623 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vertex by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,954,000 after purchasing an additional 664,495 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,567,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex by 24.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 847,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 166,084 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vertex by 10.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 768,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 70,860 shares during the period. 19.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex alerts:

Vertex stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.47. 346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,059. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,260.00, a P/E/G ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.20 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VERX. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

About Vertex (Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.