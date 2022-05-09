PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.74

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.74 and last traded at $23.88, with a volume of 133512 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PD shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.95. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $65,953.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $2,295,687.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,743,831. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,378,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $559,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 34,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

