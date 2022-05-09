Pacton Gold (CVE:PAC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.32

Pacton Gold Inc. (CVE:PAC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 38495 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 19.39 and a quick ratio of 19.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.39. The company has a market cap of C$17.43 million and a PE ratio of -3.54.
About Pacton Gold (CVE:PAC)
Recommended Stories
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for Pacton Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacton Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.