PAC Protocol (PAC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $62,197.00

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. PAC Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.26 million and $62,197.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00011254 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002870 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000721 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,542,385,082 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

