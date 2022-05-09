Oxygen (OXY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $465,683.00

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. Oxygen has a market cap of $5.89 million and approximately $465,683.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000391 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Oxygen has traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.