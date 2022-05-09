Oxygen 24 Hour Volume Hits $924,926.00 (OXY)

Oxygen (OXY) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000381 BTC on major exchanges. Oxygen has a total market cap of $3.94 million and $924,926.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 38% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005649 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 33,182,443 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

