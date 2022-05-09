Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $476.00

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 476 ($5.95) and last traded at GBX 485 ($6.06), with a volume of 167789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 497.50 ($6.21).

OXB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,380 ($17.24) price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($16.74) price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,644 ($20.54).

The stock has a market capitalization of £465.91 million and a PE ratio of 22.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 633.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 962.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

In other Oxford Biomedica news, insider Catherine Moukheibir purchased 2,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 571 ($7.13) per share, with a total value of £14,086.57 ($17,597.21). Also, insider Stuart Paynter purchased 3,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 508 ($6.35) per share, with a total value of £19,888.20 ($24,844.72).

About Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB)

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

