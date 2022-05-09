OSB Group’s (OSB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OSB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.12) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of OSB Group from GBX 645 ($8.06) to GBX 790 ($9.87) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.43) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 725.40 ($9.06).

Get OSB Group alerts:

Shares of LON OSB opened at GBX 539 ($6.73) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 7.17. OSB Group has a 12 month low of GBX 407 ($5.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 608.50 ($7.60). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 542.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 533.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a GBX 21.10 ($0.26) dividend. This is a boost from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $4.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. OSB Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

In other OSB Group news, insider April Talintyre sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.56), for a total transaction of £907,500 ($1,133,666.46).

OSB Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.