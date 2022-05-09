OP Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:OPBK)

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

OP Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect OP Bancorp to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

OP Bancorp stock opened at $12.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.51. OP Bancorp has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $188.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.54.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

