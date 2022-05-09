Only1 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $836,745.00 (LIKE)

Only1 (LIKE) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Only1 coin can currently be bought for $0.0616 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges. Only1 has a total market capitalization of $6.47 million and $836,745.00 worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Only1 has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,979.34 or 0.99975586 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00029349 BTC.

About Only1

Only1 (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,997,916 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling Only1

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Only1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Only1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

