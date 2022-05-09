Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Holdings Raised by Boston Research & Management Inc.

Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 294,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,751,000 after purchasing an additional 105,643 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,981,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 83,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 52,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

OMC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.37. 1,594,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,655. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $65.76 and a one year high of $91.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $704,112. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

