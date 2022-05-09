Olyseum Price Tops $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (OLY)

Olyseum (OLY) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Olyseum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Olyseum has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Olyseum has a total market cap of $2.34 million and $13,731.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 2,696,648.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.75 or 0.00377640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.05 or 0.00187877 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.22 or 0.00555035 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00039076 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,990.54 or 1.87698790 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Olyseum

Olyseum’s launch date was September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,316,471,484 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Olyseum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olyseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Olyseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

