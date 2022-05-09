OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 76,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFNM. Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,360,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,080,000.
Shares of DFNM stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,540. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.41. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.61 and a 1-year high of $50.45.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating).
