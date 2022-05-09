OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.07.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CHD traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,961. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.76 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

