OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 35,543 Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 35,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVUS. Truadvice LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 23,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 15,580 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $1.78 on Monday, hitting $69.64. The company had a trading volume of 17,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,593. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.97 and a 1 year high of $81.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.93 and a 200-day moving average of $76.93.

