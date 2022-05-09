OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 54,790 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Rating) by 175.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,790 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EUSB stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,762. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average of $47.78. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $50.31.

