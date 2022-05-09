OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 25,400 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 7.49% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RFEM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 520.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 29,742 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RFEM traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.68. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,200. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.23 and its 200 day moving average is $66.02. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $58.78 and a one year high of $76.73.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.