OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $4.13 Million in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 82,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFSD. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,737,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,422,000. Blossom Wealth Management bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,476,000. Finally, Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $375,000.

DFSD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,900. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.84. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $50.28.

