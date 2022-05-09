OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.38% of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 37,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 54,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 28,166 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 78,158 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SUSB traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $24.26. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,655. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.55. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $26.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

