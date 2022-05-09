OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys 15,152 Shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,152 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 202,776.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,538,000 after buying an additional 202,776 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $1,301,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 293.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology stock traded down $4.02 on Monday, reaching $41.59. 702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,225. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $44.96 and a 52 week high of $112.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.36 and a 200 day moving average of $69.31.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

